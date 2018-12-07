Smithfield Foods investing $45m in Sioux Falls operation

Smithfield Foods is investing almost $45 million in its Sioux Falls operations with the aim of meeting increasing domestic and international demand for pork products.

The investment includes renovating a high-speed bacon line, a ground seasoned pork operation, and the distribution centre, as well as the rebuilding of a facility that houses more than 8,000 hogs.

“In the past five years, we have invested more than $73 million into our operations in South Dakota, which positively impacts the local economy,” said President and CEO Kenneth M. Sullivan.

“With these new projects, we’re proud to further strengthen our presence in this state.”

With US demand for bacon on the rise, Smithfield is increasing its bacon capacity by upgrading equipment to include high-speed lines.

The renovations – slated for a May 2019 completion – will improve the volume, yield, and quality of the bacon produced by the facility.

The company said that changes to its ground seasoned pork operation will bolster its ability to support increased demand by export markets and include a renovation to the existing distribution centre – scheduled for a March 2019 completion.

Once complete, Smithfield said it will be “the most modern operation in the industry”, incorporating the latest technology for automated packaging, boxing, labelling and stacking.

“Export markets are key for the continued growth of all US hog producers and pork processors,” said Jason Richter, president of the international group for Smithfield Foods.

“This new project further positions the company to meet the demands of consumers in these key markets, benefitting our national and local economies, including creating new jobs in Sioux Falls.”

Like this: Like Loading...