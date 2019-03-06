Sleaford Quality Foods makes green packaging pledge

Sleaford Quality Foods (SQF), the cross-category supplier of multiple packaged foods, has unveiled a pledge to ensure all its packaging is recyclable or compostable by 2022.

The green pledge comes after SQF, part of Indian multinational Jain Farm Fresh, trialled a new range of recyclable packaging products last summer, housing two of its products in a new 2-ply paper bag with a polyethylene (PE) coating.

Sonja Bentley, commercial director at SQF said: “SQF is making the move in response to increasing consumer and client demand for more sustainable packaging products.

“We will continue to push the boundaries to ensure SQF is at the cutting edge of sustainable packaging technology.”

