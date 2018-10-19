Sirio Pharma opens gummy production plant

Sirio Pharma has opened a gummy production plant to meet the growing global demand for nutraceutical gummy formulations.

The new site, based at the company’s facility in Ma’anshan near Shanghai, will be built in several phases and form a ‘Centre of Excellence’ covering an enormous 240,000sqm.

The site, which features a 26,000sqm gummy production plant, is designed to expedite development and manufacturing of gummy formulations for global customers.

“In the United States and Europe in particular, there is a significant growth potential in gummy formulations – as they are seen as a more consumer friendly dosage form,” said Rui Yang, CSO of SIRIO Pharma.

The plant features integrated R&D and will increase production capacity to 2.4 billion gummies per year.

Sirio also expanded its ability to make innovative products such as liquid filled, centre-filled, swirled and multi-coloured gummies.

In addition, the company has hundreds of standard gummy formulation options suitable for market launch in the US and EU, and vegetarian options including carrageen and pectin, as well as sugar free and low-sugar options.

Mr Yang added: “The advantage of running an integrated site is that we can develop a much more tailored product for customers, while also expediting development timelines, thanks to a large team of in-house gummy specialists – more than 10 scientists and formulation engineers dedicated to gummies.

“We anticipate exponential growth for the gummy lines in 2019.”

