Seed tech specialist supporting sesame supply chain

Seed tech company Equinom is applying farm-to-fork traceability and sustainability to the sesame seed supply chain to help support local producers.

The company has launched its patented sesame variety to open new markets for the cultivation of sesame.

It has developed, high-yield, high profile sesame seeds that it says provide advanced organoleptic characteristics plus a shatter-resistance trait that makes them suitable for mechanized harvesting.

Solving issues with sesame

Sesame is a versatile, low-maintenance and economical crop to cultivate. It thrives in arid to tropical climates and can tolerate extreme heat up to 50°C.

When sesame pods ripen, they shatter, dispersing the valuable seeds. However, this restricts them solely to manual harvesting, where much of the sesame is lost and is more vulnerable to contamination and infiltration of dirt and sand.

Equinom’s technological achievement will provide local farmers with a new platform for growing sesame of a higher nutritional profile and sets the ground for the advancement of a more responsible supply chain, greater price stability and cost-effective growth.

This technology also brings new hope to farmers located in desert regions where extreme weather conditions threaten crop performance.

For consumers, this means food manufacturers can incorporate highly nutritious, clean and safe sesame into their products.

“The global sesame grain market is worth US$9 billion annually — a promising figure, however still far from meeting its full potential,” says Equinom MD Itay Dana.

“Part of the Equinom strategy is to boost yield performance as well as the nutrient profile, while scaling-up global commercial growth and trading of this highly nutritious seed.

“By deploying our innovative breeding technology, we can transform the dynamics of a stagnant market, ensuring product safety and traceability throughout the supplying chain.”

