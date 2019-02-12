Scottish food processors benefit from £6m funding scheme

More than £6 million will be used to help support and upscale local food processors in Scotland.

The Food Processing, Marketing and Cooperation (FPMC) scheme will benefit eighteen projects.

It will allow companies to invest in infrastructure, upgrade or replace facilities, and purchase new equipment.

As well safeguarding 345 jobs, the scheme will create 156 new ones across Scotland.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Food and Drink continues to be one of Scotland’s success stories of recent years, with a turnover of more than £13.9 billion last year – and directly employing more than 110,000 people across the country.

“And the Scottish Government is doing everything we can to support the sector’s long-term ambition to double in value to £30 billion in the next 12 years.

“The FPMC scheme is an important part of that ambition, using joint Scottish Government and European Union funding to give local businesses a helping hand, which will ensure the long-term viability of our primary producers, and maximise export markets for our fantastic Scottish produce.”

