Scotland set for £1.6m food and drink incubator

A new £1.6 million food and drink incubator is set to be built in Inverclyde, Scotland aimed at helping SME food and drink businesses scale up and innovate.

Riverside Inverclyde (Ri) has awarded the design and construction contract to contractor Stewart and Shields.

Baker Street Food & Drink Enterprises is the second phase of a £2.5 million road realignment project currently being delivered by Riverside Inverclyde for Inverclyde Council.

The Baker Street project will see the development of six manufacturing units ranging from 30 to 70 square metres.

Aimed at enticing the growth of small and medium-sized food and drink businesses, the building will also include shared office space, storage unit and board room facilities for its tenants as well as shower and change areas.

Ri will also provide a business growth programme to support the tenants, as well as seeking match-funding support for machinery and equipment.

The Baker Street incubator and its other areas of support will be the first of its kind in Scotland, assisting Inverclyde’s growth in the food and drink sector as Scotland aims to double its turnover to £30 billion by 2030.

The development started in October 2018 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

The Baker Street incubator is being supported by £900,000 from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF).

Andrew Bowman, Head of Business Investment at Ri said: “Ri has targeted the food and drink sector as a fantastic growth opportunity for Inverclyde and have started to promote this pioneering facility nationally.”

He added: “The incubator offers Inverclyde some exciting opportunities, not least the ability to grow the number of food and drink producers in the area alongside the associated jobs.

“We hope to see some of the early participants grow to become great success stories in their own right.”

