Scotland unveils first indoor vertical farm

Agritech business Intelligent Growth Solutions Ltd (IGS) has today unveiled Scotland’s first indoor vertical farming demonstration facility.

Based at the James Hutton Institute in Perthshire, developer Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS) says the facility is “arguably the world’s most technically advanced indoor farm”.

The IGS facility utilises its ground-breaking, patented power and communications technologies to address the key challenges facing the indoor farming industry.

This new tech has been designed to overcome these barriers and significantly lower the cost of production overall.

IGS will not be producing crops for sale, but will be collaborating with growers, retailers and international organisations to deliver the hardware and software platforms to revolutionise indoor growing environments.

David Farquhar, CEO of IGS, said: “The opportunity to unveil Scotland’s first vertical farm, and arguably the world’s most technically advanced indoor facility, is a hugely exciting one for the whole team.

“As a Scottish-founded and led team we have captured horticultural, engineering and software skills from within Scotland to make this business flourish.

“The global horticulture market is crying out for new approaches to enhancing food production in terms of yield, quality and consistency.

“It is also searching for ways to reduce power consumption and labour costs and our technology has been designed to fundamentally address this.

“Annual industry spend exceeds $10 billion with compound annual growth of 24%. We are well positioned to help our customers profitably expand their businesses on the back of this growth.”

