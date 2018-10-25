UK science sector prepares to inspire at Lab Innovations 2018

Lab Innovations, the UK’s only trade show dedicated to the laboratory industry, will be opening next week at the NEC, Birmingham.

Now in its seventh successive year, this key event for powering the business of science has grown annually to become the nation’s largest gathering of laboratory manufacturers, suppliers and professionals.

Supported by many of the UK’s top scientific institutions, the quality of the free, CPD-certified conference programme, running alongside the laboratory exhibition, is a major draw for visitors.

The inspiring seminars, engaging show features and numerous networking opportunities at Lab Innovations have been overseen by the event’s Scientific Advisory Group.

This group includes the Science Council, Royal Society of Chemistry, GAMBICA, UKAS, UKSPA, Innovation DB, Laboratory News, as well as laboratory manufacturers and suppliers such as Eppendorf, Analytix, Novacyt, Ohaus, SLS and Lab Cold.

Conceived by Scientific Advisory Group members and running across the Royal Society of Chemistry Theatre, the Insights & Innovations Theatre and the Clean Room Hub, Lab Innovations’ conference streams will feature talks from leading authorities.

These include Professor Carsten Welsch, University of Liverpool, on ‘Accelerating innovation’; Dr Peter Jackson, Antimicrobial Resistance Centre, highlighting the ‘Rise of the superbugs’; Dr David Santillo, Greenpeace Research Laboratories, discussing ‘Microplastics research within an environmental NGO’; and Dr Malcolm Haddrick, Medicines Discovery Catapult, describing ‘Community Innovation for drug discovery’.

By combining high-quality presentations with accessibility to all the very latest laboratory product and service introductions, Lab Innovations draws visitors from a broad cross-section of academia and industry – from manufacturing to medical, food to forensics and chemicals to cosmetics.

Attendees range from PhD scientists through Laboratory, Technical and Operations Managers to academic Fellows and Professors from institutions and companies including: Russell Group Universities; MRC; Public Health England; MoD; Environment Agency; NHS, AstraZeneca; Pfizer; KraftHeinz; Unilever; TATA Steel; BMW; and Rolls Royce.

For more information on Lab Innovations 2018 and for free advance visitor registration, click ‘Register Now’ on the Lab innovations home page.

Like this: Like Loading...