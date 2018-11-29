Sausage maker invests £4m in production expansion

Heck Foods, the Yorkshire-based sausage manufacturer, is investing £4 million to boost production capacity of its headquarters by 25%.

The expansion will include the opening of an international mail order business as well as launching a better-for-you frankfurter into the German market.

“Our approach to tasty, quality food continues to be a winner and we have had increased listings across all national retailers this year and in addition to launching on online retailers such as Ocado and Amazon fresh,” said company co-founder Jamie Keeble.

“Our vegetarian launch has also been a complete hit and we continue to be much loved by the fitness and slimming community with our tasty chicken burger and sausage range.”

The expansion is also an example of European and Yorkshire collaboration, argues Mr Keeble.

“Despite all the doom and gloom about Brexit, we are proud to be a European family and friends business,” he said.

“We will be investing in more German machinery in our factory and can now get bangers to Berlin as fast as we can get sausages to Southampton. We are looking forward to taking our tasty range to kitchen tables across the continent.”

