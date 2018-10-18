Roquette powers ahead with pea protein vision after investing in Equinom

Roquette, the pea protein specialist, has inked an agreement with Israeli seed breeding tech company Equinom to develop and source new high-protein pea varieties.

Additionally, Fortissimo Capital, the company’s current shareholder, is investing $4 million to further development.

Roquette said that the agreement positions it on the cutting-edge of new non-GMO plant variety development which, it says, addressed industrial needs and consumer expectations.

“This investment represents a great partnership and a major step forward in the implementation of the Group’s strategy in plant-based proteins,” said Pascal Leroy, Vice-President of Roquette’s Pea and New Protein business line.

“By contributing to develop new responsible and sustainable high-protein pea production thanks to this collaboration, we are demonstrating our goal of offering products increasingly tailored to the needs of food, nutrition and health markets, and to better answer a growing customer and consumer demand.”

Gil Shalev, Equinom founder and CEO, added: “The agreement with Roquette is a major milestone for Equinom, and its investment in our company is a vote of confidence in our technology and its ability to transform the plant-protein market.

“The agreement will guarantee the full commercialisation of Equinom’s high-protein pea varieties. It will also facilitate the introduction of additional plant protein to market and enable Equinom to attain its mission of increasing the production of high-quality, sustainable food ingredients that are changing the types of foods consumed.”

