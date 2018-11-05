Roquette names Azelis for European food and nutrition distribution deal

Roquette, the plant-based ingredients specialist, has signed a distribution agreement with Azelis for food and nutrition makers in Europe.

The new partnership initially covers Germany, Austria and the Nordics/Baltics but will extend to cover Italy, Russia and Ukraine from January 2019.

Laurent Cousin, Head of Global Distribution Management Roquette, added: “Roquette is committed to providing its customers with good, reliable plant-based ingredients and vegetal proteins, as well as an excellent level of service and has strong growth ambitions to better serve its customers in Food, Nutrition and Health markets worldwide.

“Thus, one of the main criteria for the distributor selection was Azelis’ ability to demonstrate how we would improve growth, profitability and productivity with them.

“Transparency, technical capabilities and good market presence also played a significant role. In all these areas, Azelis demonstrated high standards of professionalism and dedication so the choice for us was clear.”

