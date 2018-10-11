rfxcel extends pharma track & trace solutions to food industry

rfxcel is extending its track and trace solutions beyond the pharmaceutical market to cover the food and beverage industry.

As with the pharmaceutical market, the food and beverage industry seeks innovative technologies to protect their consumers and brand reputations from contamination, adulteration, and fraud.

rfxcel’s says its track and trace solutions offer farm to fork product visibility, providing unprecedented supply chain insights.

CEO Glenn Abood said: “Like pharma, the food and beverage industry is under a tremendous amount of pressure to deliver products free of contamination, adulteration, fraud, and diversion.

“It’s a highly competitive, regulated market with little room for error. Their supply chain operations must be lean, reliable, and automated in such a way that the supply chain learns and adapts quickly. Our track and trace solutions do just that.”

