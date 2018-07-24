Disruptive water brand RETHINK secures $6.7m to support growth

US boxed water RETHINK Brands has secured a $6.7 million investment to aid expansion as the brand looks to disrupt the children’s beverage industry.

Launched last year, RETHINK Kids Water is the “first zero calorie, zero sodium, and zero sugar” boxed water line for kids, according to the company.

With this latest round of funding, led by food and beverage investor AccelFoods, the company expand its reach.

Founded in 2016 by Matt Swanson and Chris O’Donovan, RETHINK is now listed in more than 11,000 stores across the US – including major players such as Walmart and Target.

The company said that this latest cash injection will support its growth domestically as well as upscale distribution and fund fields teams in key markets.

Moreover, the funding will be used to develop ne product launches slated for the year ahead.

