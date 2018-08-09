Research grant awarded to boost food production post-Brexit

A £400,000 research grant has been awarded to the University of Hertfordshire and the Royal Veterinary College, University of London to help maximise quality food production post-Brexit.

Specifically, the research will investigate how ruminant production, marketing and policy systems can maximise quality food production and economic viability, while promoting sustainable land use and management including environmental and antimicrobial stewardship.

The project, “Achieving sustainable UK beef and sheep production and marketing systems in a changing environment”, is supported by the Cadogan Charity and is being driven by the need to improve the UK’s current beef and sheep systems to ensure that it is economically, environmentally and socially sustainable.

The University of Hertfordshire said it will work closely with farms and the food sector to identify strategies and policies that provide reasonably priced products that are profitable and equitable across the food value chain, post-Brexit.

This research is part of the its commitment to and investment in Food Security research, as part of its Feed the World campaign.

Professor David Barling, Director of the Centre for Agriculture, Food and Environmental Management and Principal Investigator on the project at the University of Hertfordshire, said: “As part of our research, we will investigate the impacts of beef and sheep production and marketing systems in terms of environment, drug and chemical use, animal health and welfare, economic efficiency as well as social welfare, with the aim of making recommendations for policy change to support improved systems.”

Like this: Like Loading...