ReGrained to scale-up after closing $2.5m financing round

ReGrained, who turns food manufacturing by-product into superfoods, has closed a $2.5 million financing round.

The round was led by product development company Griffith Foods with additional participation from Barilla Group’s BLU1877, Telluric Foods and other strategic and crowdsourced investors.

ReGrained said the investment will help the company scale its proprietary processing technology and commercialise its ingredient business.

It follows a successful year for the company, launching its first consumer product line – SuperGrain+ bars; the introduction of the first-to-market composable packaging; entry of thousands of new retail locations and partnerships with multinational food companies.

Like this: Like Loading...