Record number of new product innovations on show at lunch! next week

Thousands of food-to-go operators and retailers from across the UK will be in London next week, over 20-21 September – as lunch! returns to ExCeL to showcase the best new products, solutions, insights, and innovations of the year.

The UK’s biggest food-to-go trade event, featuring an unprecedented 370 exhibiting companies, lunch! has also now confirmed a record number of entries for its prestigious annual Innovation Challenge Awards.

Nearly 100 manufacturers and suppliers will be fielding new products/entries for 2018 – many of which will be launching at the show. (That’s a 44% increase in new food, drink, foodservice equipment and tech innovations this year, up from 69 entries in 2017.) They’ll be looking to win over visiting buyers to secure their votes – and places – in the show’s lively Innovation Challenge final.

“lunch! is inspiring, energetic and delicious…it’s a brilliant place to catch up with suppliers and meet new ones. I always come away from lunch! amazed at the level of creativity in NPD,” says Aggie Morrell, head of food at Pod.

In addition to speaking at this year’s show, Ms Morrell is also set to make her debut on the Innovation Challenge’s illustrious judging panel. Other new judges include: Jack Hinchcliffe, innovation director for KFC UK&I; Ed Parkes, founder & director of The Gentlemen Baristas; Martyn Clover, head of food at Tortilla; Frank Boltman, founder & director of Trade; Shane Kavanagh, CEO of Crussh; and Arnaud Kaziewicz, director of food & beverage at EAT.

They join seven returning judges – Sandy Anderson (Elior), Louise Direito (Krispy Krème), Paul Ettinger (Caffè Nero), Martin Hambleton (En Route International), Guy Meakin (Pret A Manger), chef/restaurant consultant Jay Morjaria (who recently appeared on the BBC’s Million Pound Menu, where his innovative East Asian restaurant concept ‘Dynasty’ landed an investment offer of £500,000), and Alan Tomlins (Small Batch Coffee Roasters) – who together will decide which products will come away with a coveted gold, silver or bronze innovation award.

“lunch! is a must for anyone involved in the food-to-go industry. Every year, there are more exhibitors showing new innovative products in a great atmosphere of passion and fun,” says founding judge Sandy Anderson, senior buyer – fresh & frozen food at Elior.

Voting opens for visitors at the lunch! Innovation Challenge Gallery from 10am on Thursday 20 September and will run until 4pm. The exhibitors who have secured the most votes will then be invited to ‘pitch’ their new innovations to the judges (and an audience full of top buyers) the following day. Pitches start at 11.15am in Keynote Theatre 2, with the results to be announced just a few hours later at 4.15pm, on Friday 21 September.

Innovation Challenge entries, which are up 44% this year, include:

Adonis Smart Foods: Low Sugar Turmeric Nut Bar

Agriculture-Ein Harod Co-ope : Silan – Date Syrup

Alara: Fruits and Seeds Muesli

AliveBiome: AliveBiome Raspberry

Ambient Food to Go Solution: Peckish Rice Crackers – Impulse Bag

Ape Snacks: Coconut & Rice Puffs Thai Chilli

AQUA Carpatica: AQUA Carpatica Kids Still Natural Mineral Water

Arteta Sp. z o. o: DayUp Pearls

Bio-tiful Dairy: Bio-tiful Dairy Kefir-Quark

BitesWeLove: BitesWeLove Healthy Bites

Born Tasty: Snackamolé™ Avocado Dip

Bounce Foods: Bounce Breakfast High Fibre Protein Bar – Peanut Butter

BRAVE: BRAVE Roasted Peas – Salted Caramel & Chocolate

Bravura Foods: Free From Fellows Gummy Bears

Burts Potato Chips: Burts Jim Beam Original BBQ Chips

ButterflyCup: ButterflyCup

The Cake Crew: Beautifully Crafted Vegan Cupcakes

The Collective: Collective Mango & Turmeric Kefir

Cool Cold Brew : Cool Cold Brew

Coveris: Coveris Plastic-Free Food-to-Go Packaging

Crealine UK: GAZPACHO TO GO

The Curators: The Curators Sweet Sriracha Beef Jerky

Dash Water: Dash Water Raspberry

Deli Lites Gourmet Sandwiches: DELI LITES Asian Bespoke Bowl

Döhler GmbH: Cold Brew Coffee

Doughlicious: CRAVE

Eat Natural: Eat Natural Salted Caramel

Feel Good Company ApS: RATION Food Bars (6 Flavours)

Fire Grain: Fire Grain’s Freekeh

Flower & White: Flower&White Raspberry Meringue Bar

Flyte: Flyte – Green Mango

For Goodness Shakes: For Goodness Shakes Plant Protein Smooth Chocolate

Freaks Of Nature: Sticky Toffee Hot Pudding

Galliance UK: Gastronome Professionnels ‘Tasty and Trusted’ Roast Chicken Slices

generationJuice: T300 juice dispenser from generationJuice

Get More Vits: Get More Recovery

Go Faster Food: Go Bites Raspberry & Cacao

Green Sisters: Choco’Licious Samosa

Indie Bay Snacks: Indie Bay Snacks Easy Cheesy Pretzel Bites

Indie Bay Snacks: Indie Bay Snacks Smokin’ BBQ Pretzel Bites

Instinct Bites: Instinct Bites – Sour Cherry Strawberry

JEKL Steak On The Go!: JEKL Steak On The Go!

Joe & Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn: Joe & Seph’s Simply Range

KALEIDO: Kaleidoscope Salad Rolls

Kavli Food Solutions: Primula Jalapeno Cheese Dipper

Kestrel Foods: Forest Feast Mango & Coconut Fruit Balls

Kestrel Foods: Forest Feast Pineapple, Mango & Lime Fruit Balls

Kestrel Foods: Forest Feast Milk Chocolate Mango & Coconut Fruit Balls

KIND Protein: KIND Protein Crunchy Peanut Butter

Livia’s Kitchen: Raw Cookie Dough Nugglets

Lo Bros Kombucha & Living Drinks: Lo Bros Organic Cola Kombucha

Love Taste Co: Avo Go-Go

Luv Sum PTY: BODIE’z Protein Water Powder Sachet – Unflavoured

Magrini: Magrini Life Coffee Machine

ManiLife: ManiLife Deep Roast Snack Pots

Michel et Augustin: Cheese & butter crispy bites from France

Michel et Augustin: French savory shortbreads with cheese

Mighty Sesame (Rushdi): Mighty Sesame Tahini

Natural Balance Foods: Nakd Blueberry Muffin

Natural Fitness t/a Getbuzzing: Nut Free Wowbutter Getbuzzing bar

Nina Bakery: Nina Bakery Bite Size Pitta

Ninkee: Ninkee

Nugo Nutrition/Koochikoo: Koochikoo Lollipop

Nugo Nutrition/Koochikoo: Nugo Protein Cookies

Ollys Olives: Olly’s Olives: Lemon & Thyme

Ombar Chocolate: Ombar Centres Pistachio

The One Brand: One Less Bottle

One Earth Organics: One Earth Jackfruit Crisps

Organix: Organix Goodies Cheesy Pea Snaps

Organix: Organix Goodies Fruit & Seed Bites

Pastorfrigor GB: Filip with Aircell

Paterson Arran: Paterson’s Jammy Shortbread

Perkier Foods: PERK!ER Bites

Pocket Enterprises: pokito pop up cup

Point Blank Cold Brew: Point Blank Cold Brew

POPS: Premium Popsicles: House Press POPS

Pots & Co: Pots & Co 70% Chocolate Ganache

The Protein Ball Co: Apple + Blueberry Breakfast Balls

Quibbles: Quibbles Salt & Vinegar Almonds

Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company: Radnor Plus Energy

Raw & Wild: Pili Nuts with Turmeric & Ginger

Roqberry: Sushi & Spice – Green Tea

Sandows: Sandows Citrus Cold Brew Soda

Savsé: Savse Protein Rise

Simplee Aloe: Aloe Vera Water With Pulp

Something & Nothing: Something & Nothing

St Pierre Bakery: St Pierre Bakery On the Go Range

Thirst Quenchers UK: Vegeway Raw Vegan Protein Powder

Trangs Group: Bao Bun

TRIBE: TRIBE – Infinity Choc Salt Caramel

Union Hand-Roasted Coffee: Union Brew Lab double strength cold brew

UPBEAT Drinks: UPBEAT Protein and Vitamin Waters

Vieve Protein Water: Vieve Protein Water

Wallaroo: Toasted Organic Coconut Chips

Well&Truly: Well&Truly Smokey Paprika Snacks

Wholesums: Wholesums

WILD FIZZ KOMBUCHA: Wild Fizz Gingers Rule Kombucha

YAAR: YAAR

Yoyo Wallet: Yoyo Wallet

For further information about the products up for Innovation Challenge Awards, the 2018 online Show Guide is now available to view online at www.lunchshow.co.uk/show-guide-2018.

Big name buyers prepare to visit

Key buyers and decision makers from many of the UK’s leading food-to-go operators and retailers, contract and travel caterers, wholesalers, independent and multiple cafés, convenience stores, coffee houses, delis, and sandwich shops will be packing the aisles next week. Among them will be representatives from M&S, Ocado, Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Co-op Food, Aldi, SPAR, Nisa, Subway, WHSmith, Pret, Greggs, BP, Costa Coffee, Starbucks, Caffè Nero, Coffee#1, Wild Bean Café, EAT, itsu, Crussh, Tortilla, LEON, Krispy Kreme, Welcome Break, Roadchef, Merlin Entertainments, Aramark, Sodexo, Compass Group, British Airways, Eurostar International and many more.

“lunch! is a really valuable opportunity for buying teams to catch up with suppliers and check out up and coming brands and products,” says Victoria Green, buying Manager at Waitrose.

“Fun, inspiring, unmissable! lunch! is the number one place to meet up with people across the sector,” says Clare Clough, food & coffee director at Pret.

