REBBL eyes expansion with $20m funding

REBBL, the maker of coconut-milk based drinks, has closed a $20 million funding round led by CAVU Venture Partners, who has previously backed brands such as Bulletproof Coffee.

Since launching in 2011, REBBL has seen triple digit growth, prompting the interest of industry leaders from key investment companies such as BIGR Ventures and PowerPlant Ventures, in addition to CAVU.

Sheryl O’Loughlin, CEO of REBBL, said: “It was important to our team that whoever we brought on during this round of funding felt as passionate as we do about our REBBL mission.

“CAVU exemplifies this and co-founder, Clayton Christopher, will join our board. With his experience as a founder of Sweet Leaf Tea and Deep Eddy Vodka, his addition will enhance the deep brain trust already in place.

“This includes the best of the best in the beverage industry such as Duane Primozich from BIGR Ventures and Mark Rampolla from PowerPlant Ventures, whose forward-thinking, companies also chose to continue to invest in the brand.”

REBBL said the funding will allow it to grow their team, increase marketing efforts to drive greater household penetration, expand the sales function and enhance R&D.

IT also means the brand can continue to its mission to create a future without human trafficking in partnership with their non-profit partner, Not For Sale, who co-founded the beverage company.

