Rabobank to slash food waste with Food Loss Challenge

Rabobank is looking for ways to address food loss in the supply chain with the launch of its Food Loss Challenge Asia.

Taking place in Singapore, the challenge is a competition where start-ups pitch their ideas to slash food loss to food and agri industry leaders and investment.

Diane Boogaard, CEO Asia of Rabobank, said: “With Asia’s population projected to reach over 5 billion by 2050, we rely on innovative and technological solutions to help us curb food loss along the value chain and promote the sustainable development of rural prosperity in the region.”

Mark van Binsbergen, CEO of Rabobank Singapore and one of the Food Loss Challenge Asia judges, said: “We received an overwhelming number of 127 submissions from 29 countries across Asia, Africa, Middle East and Europe. The quality of submissions is very impressive.

“We came across many good proposals to address food loss, not only at the producer’s level but also across the whole supply chain.”

Arindom Datta, Asia Head of Sustainability Banking at Rabobank, and member of the Food Loss Challenge Asia project team, added: “The start-ups demonstrated an ability to deploy their technology with the awareness of how it would add value to their end-users.

“Whilst the 127 solutions put forth addressed pain points along the food value chain, notably logistics, storage and refrigeration, many focused on enabling data-driven farm management especially for the small holder farming community.

“Many start-ups are trying to provide critical holistic solutions addressing the issue of food loss integrating diverse players in the supply chain.”

