Quorn marks Veganuary with Fishless Fillets

Quorn Foods has launched a new range of Fishless Fillets offering British consumers a more sustainable vegan alternative to traditional fish and chips.

The new range, which comes in two varieties – Salt & Vinegar Battered Fishless Fillets and Lemon & Pepper Breaded Fishless Fillets – will launch in major supermarkets in March 2019.

The “breakthrough” range has been announced during as Veganuary as part of the company’s efforts to push a sustainable diet that’s healthy and less impactful on the planet.

“Quorn has led the way in meat alternatives for decades, and this new range is a British breakthrough in meat-free innovation with incredible taste and texture delivery, that has been five years in the making,” said Geoff Bryant, Technical Director of Quorn Foods.

“The launch marks the next logical step in helping people reduce our reliance on our seas and oceans for protein, instead meeting their desire to reduce their meat consumption and eat sustainably, with this delicious Quorn Vegan Fishless Fillets range.”

