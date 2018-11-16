Quorn Food opens major meat alternative production facility

Meat-free food maker, Quorn Foods, has officially opened a new production facility at the company’s Billingham site in the North East.

Believed to be the world’s biggest meat alternative production facility, the new expanded factory site will double the capacity of Quorn’s core products adding some 20,000 tonnes per annum.

It is part of a £150 million investment, which Quorn said reflects an increase in flexitarian and vegan diets, and the fact that the UK is the most advanced meat-free market in the world1

The production facility will produce 1.33M packs of Quorn products per week, equivalent to the meat produced by 1,600 cows.

It will also help the company continue to shrink its carbon emissions per tonne of food produced – down 35% since 2012.

Opening the facility, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This new multi-million-pound facility, which will double Quorn Foods’ output, shows the firm’s confidence in our area as a great place to invest and do business.”

Quorn Foods Chief Executive Kevin Brennan says: “We see decades of growth ahead of us as consumers respond to growing environmental concerns around meat production.

“We provide dramatic sustainability benefits compared to meat and with this new facility will enhance those benefits further. Sustainability is at the heart of our organisation and we are committed to ensuring we are being responsible with the carbon footprint of our business.”

