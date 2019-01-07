Quintessential Brands launches miniature bottles production line

Quintessential Brands has expanded its operations at G&J Distillers in Warrington to include a new production line for miniature bottles as demand for the 5cl size increases globally.

The new production line has the capability to produce 200,000 units per week, enabling G&J Distillers to capitalise on the buoyant market for miniature bottles of spirits.

This segment is growing ahead of the total spirits category at 31% year-on-year as consumers increasingly take advantage of the affordability of miniatures to try out new products.

The line is expected to boost the company’s domestic and global export sales for its popular gin brands, as well as G&J’s flagship brand, Greenall’s.

In addition to producing miniature bottles of its premium gin brands, Quintessential Brands will also bottle its Irish whiskies on the new miniatures line, as well as miniatures for other brand owners and retailers.

