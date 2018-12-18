Qualvis promotes premium gifting appeal of Qube

Carton packaging manufacturer Qualvis has sent this year sent its customers a unique Qube carton pack this Christmas as part of a corporate gifting initiative.

Inside the Qube carton pack are either three miniature spirit bottles or chocolate truffles.

Printed with hand painted winter-inspired watercolour graphics and featuring embossed finish detail, the pack comes with an internal bespoke fitment to secure the contents, thereby ensuring the gifts are received in perfect condition.

Being highly commended in this year’s UK Packaging Awards in the ‘Cartonboard Pack of the Year’ category, the patent-protected innovation has quickly become a hit across multiple market areas, offering brands a practical alternative to conventional rigid tube packaging.

“We continue to be delighted with the popularity of the Qube,” said Qualvis’ Richard Pacey.

“The pack offers a range of supply chain benefits, scalability and opportunities for us to create a visual point of difference through various print and finishing effects.

“We are confident that our customers will enjoy this gifting experience and will see for themselves the huge potential that the pack has across a wide range of applications.”

