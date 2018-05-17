Qualvis’ new selection pack increases sales for Twisting Spirits

Following a chance conversation on social media, leading carton manufacturer, Qualvis Print & Packaging, has produced distinctive new gift packaging for Oxfordshire-based craft gin micro-distillery, Twisting Spirits.

The selection gift pack, comprising 3 x 20cl bottles, was created to showcase three flavours: Douglas-Fir, Kaffir Lime & Lemongrass and Earl Grey. In maintaining consistency with the distillers’ brand identity, the pack complements the original bottle designs.

Twisting Spirits’ Mary Bateman said: “Having made contact and progressed the project, I found that the team at Qualvis were great to work with, taking the time to explain the design and production process which was all new to me.”

The artwork for the selection pack was produced by Qualvis Innovations, Qualvis’ co-located design studio, and then printed by the firm’s digital offering. In providing an end-to-end single source for graphics, design, production, finishing and print, Twisting Spirits were able to benefit from Qualvis’ highly efficient, 360 production capabilities.

