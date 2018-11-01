Qualvis’ new pack design drives sales for Popcorn Shed

Qualvis, the East Midlands-based carton manufacturer, has created a fresh look for gourmet popcorn brand, Popcorn Shed.

The vibrant new packaging format has helped drive growth for the start-up, returning a 100% increase in sales compared to the same period last year.

London-based Popcorn Shed say that they are rewriting the rules of the gourmet snacking category in the UK and beyond.

Sam Feller, co-founder and Director, said: “We add real indulgent Belgian chocolate, nuts and fruit to our popcorn, for an extra flavour hit and enhanced mouth-feel. Our gourmet popcorn tastes better than the competition, and our flavours are both unique and eye-catching.”

As a young challenger brand, the packaging brief was simple – they needed a pack format that would stand out from the competition, create fantastic shelf presence and differentiate from competitors.

Popcorn Shed’s popcorn is the only popcorn to come in a ‘shed’ style folding box board carton. The ‘shed’ design complements their brand style, alluding to the history of their brand (the founders began making popcorn in their garden shed).

Each flavour has its own style shed and tells its own story. For example, Pecan Pie is inspired by an American barnyard, Salted Caramel is inspired by the bright lights of the Brighton seafront and Pop N Choc, a fantasy log cabin in the forest.

The window patch allows a subtle view of the flavours to add extra appetite appeal and the packaging allows for double facing with the side profile acting as an alternative display option for shops.

Further tactile consumer experience is created by having the intricate defined embossing to Popcorn Shed logo, providing key detail to both the front of the pack and the lid.

“The reaction to the new design from retailers and consumers has been absolutely fantastic, and we expect to do a roaring Christmas trade with this packaging format. We chose Qualvis because of their excellent track record in bringing brands to life,” said Mr Feller.

Qualvis’ Richard Pacey added: “As an emerging food brand, Popcorn Shed has enormous potential and we are delighted to be able to create a strong point of difference with the new packaging, which in turn will help win over new consumers through all retail channels.

“As shown here, we are proud of our creativity, innovation, service agility and superior quality, alongside a proven track record of growing discerning brands.”

