Processing equipment made safer with cooking oil coating

Researchers from the University of Toronto have discovered a cheap, safe and effective means of preventing bacteria growth in food processing equipment.

Their simple solution involves trapping a thin layer of cooking oil at the metal surface to fill in microscopic scrapes, cracks and fissures to create a barrier to bacteria attachment.

They say this solution resulted in a 1,000x reduction in bacterial levels inside the industrial machines tested in findings published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

“Coating a stainless-steel surface with an everyday cooking oil has proven remarkably effective in repelling bacteria,” says Professor Ben Hatton, who collaborated on the project with AGRI-NEO, an Ontario seed processing company looking for a solution to a common problem in its industry.

“The oil fills in the cracks, creates a hydrophobic layer and acts as a barrier to contaminants on the surface.”

This simple and cost-effective alternative builds on the Slippery Liquid-Infused Porous Surfaces (SLIPS) principle, initially developed at Harvard to trap lubricant layers into a surface microstructure and create slippery, non-wetting and non-adhesive properties.

Cooking oils such as olive, corn or canola also provide a safer option for cleaning food-processing equipment than the harsh chemicals and disinfectants that are typically used.

The sheer size of the machines makes it harder for cleaning materials to do a thorough job, and leftover bacteria can build up resistance to the cleaning agents.

Hatton’s method of filling the scratches with oil prevents bacteria from settling and essentially cleans the surface without leaving chemical residues on the stainless-steel surface.

“Contamination in food preparation equipment can impact individual health, cause costly product recalls and can still result after chemical-based cleaning occurs,” says Hatton.

“The research showed that using a surface treatment and a cooking oil barrier provides greater coverage and results in 1,000 less bacteria roaming around.”

The Hatton research group continues to test new combinations of oils, foods and biofilm types to increase the efficiency of the bacteria barriers.

They will also explore options of using this method in developing countries to minimize bacterial infection and improve mortality rates.

Like this: Like Loading...