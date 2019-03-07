ProAmpac launches range of sustainable flexible packaging

US packaging business ProAmpac has developed a range of sustainable flexible packaging solutions.

“We are advancing our corporate commitment to deliver and develop the sustainable flexible packaging that our customers and their consumers want and need,” said CEO Adam Grose.

“These new product groups are part of our ProActive Sustainability initiative.

“They make it easier for CPGs and other manufacturers to order sustainable packaging from ProAmpac, and to more accurately label the sustainable solutions they in turn offer consumers.”

The new range comprises ProActive Recyclable which can be processes after use through typical plastic recycling streams.

ProActive Compostable can biodegrade in industrial compositing facilities, while ProActive Renewable is made from a bio-based feedstock.

Lastly, ProActive PCR contains post-consumer recycled plastic from non-virgin, recycled plastic resin sources.

