Preferred Michigan city selected for $470m cheese production facility

Glanbia Nutritionals, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) and Select Milk Producers have selected the City of St. Johns in Michigan as the preferred location for their new joint venture large-scale cheese and whey production facility.

According to a company statement, the facility is expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2020 to the tune of $470 million.

The new facility will process 8 million pounds of milk per day into a range of cheese whey products for US and international markets, employing approximately 250 staff when in full production.

In addition, the partners confirm that an agreement has been reached with Proliant Dairy Ingredients to process the whey permeate. Proliant will invest $85 million in an adjoining facility, creating up to 38 jobs.

The preferred site in St. Johns meets key selection criteria in terms of strategic location relative to milk supply, strong transport links, a positive business environment and labour availability.

The partners have engaged with State and City officials as well as community leaders, to address issues such as cost, infrastructure and planning to finalise the decision.

