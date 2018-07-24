PPMA Show launch free start-up advice service

The PPMA Show is this year launching a new initiative called ‘Bright Ideas – Ambassador Programme’, a free advice service for start-up ventures and entrepreneurs.

The new programme will be located in the Enterprise Zone on the exhibition floor.

First-time show visitors to the processing and packaging machinery industry, or for those investigating specific products and services, will be matched with specialist knowledge experts who will offer advice, guidance and information.

Show Director, Richard Little, is the driving force behind the programme, which was introduced in response to visitor feedback highlighting the significance of the event for offering such a diverse range of technologies and solutions for industry newcomers.

“The PPMA Show offers the best possible opportunity for newcomers to learn, experience and discover innovative and business-changing solutions,” he said.

“Therefore, it seemed logical for us to harness all the expertise, knowledge and technical know-how present, to help those that are exploring processing and packaging solutions for the first time.

“It’s a great way to facilitate meaningful introductions and hopefully inspire and create ongoing partnerships going forward.”

Visitors seeking guidance to navigate all the show has to offer can visit a dedicated helpdesk in the Enterprise Zone for assistance.

Meetings will be scheduled with the most relevant ‘expert’ to discuss specific requirements, explore potential solutions as well as network with other like-minded individuals.

“We want the PPMA Show to benefit those that know the industry and what they are looking for, as well as introduce first-time visitors to the right people and provide the opportunity to evaluate technologies and services to help support business growth,” said Mr Little.

“It’s often the discovery of something completely unexpected that can make all the difference and we want to ensure every one of our visitors has that unique opportunity to tap into the wealth of industry knowledge and technical expertise that we have under one roof.”

The Enterprise Zone will be a focal point for all visitors to the PPMA Show 2018 to learn, discover and network. In addition to the Bright Ideas – Ambassador Programme, the Enterprise Zone will house a lively speaker programme.

Headlined by keynote speaker Lord Mark Price, former Minister of State for Trade and Investment and ex-Managing Director of Waitrose and Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, there will also be a series of presentations on the future of food manufacturing covering automation, robotics, augmented reality and food safety.

The PPMA will also host daily lunchtime networking drinks, while the British Plastics Federation will be on hand to discuss the impact of the plastics debate.

The Show takes place at the NEC Birmingham from 25-27 September and will showcase the finest examples of smart manufacturing and latest innovations in processing technology and packaging machinery, aimed at increasing efficiencies and enhancing business performance.

