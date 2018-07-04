PPMA Group Industry Awards 2018 Call for Entries – Deadline 31st July

The PPMA Group Industry Awards, which recognise manufacturing excellence, technical innovation, entrepreneurship as well as outstanding achievement and contribution to the industry, will this year take place at a new venue – the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel at the NEC – on the 25th September 2018.

The PPMA is today issuing a ’Final Call for Entries’ to the awards, which are free to enter. Entries will close on 31st July 2018. For further information and to enter, visit: https://www.ppmashow.co.uk/awards/ppma-group-industry-awards

This year, there are 12 categories ranging from awards for most innovative technologies in processing, packaging, robotics, vision systems and ancillary equipment, to achievements in sales, export and the environment. New for 2018 is the Outstanding Customer Service Award and the PPMA BEST Award to recognise the organisation that has excelled in its efforts to support training and skills development. Awards will also be presented to the Apprentice of the Year and conclude with the presentation of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

All entries will be judged by an independent panel of industry experts, professionals, engineers and end users.

The Awards Ceremony, to be hosted by TV personality and comedian Brian Conley, coincides with the first day of the PPMA Show 2018, giving exhibitors and visitors the chance to attend, network and celebrate the very best of the processing and packaging industry.

