P&P food contact conference takes place this December in Vienna

Over 200 experts from across the food contact industry will come together in Vienna, Austria from 3 – 6 December 2018 to attend Smithers Pira’s P&P (Plastics & Paper in Contact with Foodstuffs).

P&P will provide an in-depth and timely overview of the latest EU legislation as well as a small focus on global regulations.

Described as “The most important event in Europe on food contact regulations” by Dario Dainelli at Polymer Comply Europe, the conference provides delegates with a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the latest regulations in food contact, network with like-minded professionals and discover best practice in the industry.

Companies speaking at the event will include BASF, Nestlé, Iceland Foods, Kraft Heinz, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli, Sherwin Williams, The Food and Environment Research Agency (FERA), CEPI and more.

Alistair Irvine, Business Compliance Manager at Smithers Pira, said: “With a flurry of new food contact regulations; EU Regulations 79/2018, 213/2018 and 831/2018, there appears to have been a step change in the pace of legislative change.

“During this three-day conference, we will be focusing on these amendments and other compliance laws across the EU that are crucial for all businesses in the food contact arena.”

Attendees to the conference comprise of industry leaders and legislators from across the food contact supply chain such as regulatory affairs professionals, chemical manufacturers, material suppliers, brand owners and R&D scientists developing new chemicals for food contact applications.

With an increased focus for this year on all food contact materials including plastics, paper and materials including NIAS, inks, adhesives, metals and more, the conference will provide a much-needed overview of the sector and the latest EU regulations.

Attendees have a choice of attending all three days, or for those with a specific focus, the event has been split into two-day tracks, with day one specialising on plastics, day two looking at plastics, paper and other materials and the final day focusing on paper. Giving delegates the opportunity to tailor their visit at a cheaper rate.

