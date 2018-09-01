Post-Brexit concerns could see shoppers turn back on imported meat

Concerns that the standards of imported food will slip following Brexit may see shoppers avoid buying meat if they cannot be certain it has been produced in the UK, new research claims.

The survey conducted by ComRes suggests that shoppers could steer clear of the meat aisle if they can’t be sure products were farmed in Britain.

This follows warnings by the House of Lords EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee that animal welfare and quality standards could drop due to Brexit.

Nearly half of British adults are less likely to buy meat if they cannot be sure it has been produced in the UK, while two in five place the risk of food mislabelling among their top three concerns for imported food standards following Brexit.

The UK currently imports half of all its food, with over 40% of imports coming from the EU or countries with EU trade deals.

The food industry has repeatedly warned that a no-deal Brexit could cause food prices to soar due to the UK’s reliance on imports, and that food mislabelling and fraud could creep in due to a lack of coordination with EU regulators.

The EU cracked down on food fraud following the 2013 horsemeat scandal, where traces of horsemeat were found in food products labelled as beef.

The survey of over 2,000 UK adults commissioned by forensic traceability company Oritain found that 69% of people say that in the five years since the horsemeat scandal they have become more concerned that food may be different from what the label claims.

85% agreed that if a food brand was involved in a food scandal they would be less likely to buy their products in the future.

Grant Cochrane, CEO of Oritain, said: “Shoppers are increasingly looking for assurances of where their food is from and now we’re seeing their trust in imported products waning.

“Modern food supply chains are incredibly complex – food can cross multiple borders and pass through many hands before it reaches our shelves. With each exchange the risk of fraud and malpractice increases.

“Testing the intrinsic properties of food offers the assurances of origin that shoppers are looking for, rather than relying on labels or additives that can be forged or tampered with.”

Shoppers are now placing great value on food provenance. Nearly half agreed they would pay more for food that has had its origin independently verified, while 71% felt it was important to know where their food was produced when deciding what to buy.

