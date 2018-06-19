Goodbye warm beer! Say hello to Polarclean from John Guest

John Guest, pioneers of the push-fit connection technology, have done it again with a ground-breaking tube-in-tube beer dispense system, Polarclean. The system is designed to overcome detrimental effects on beer quality caused by less efficient traditional contact cooling systems, by enveloping the beer tube with a recirculating coolant tube.

Most pub and restaurant owners will be aware of how difficult it can be to achieve consistently cold draught beer temperature in-glass without fobbing. Also keeping beer conditioned throughout the system is particularly important to maintain beer quality and freshness.

Polarclean offers the most effective solution to these problems with its tube-in-tube technology. The beer is chilled in the tube-in-tube python the moment it leaves the keg, ensuring it is kept consistently cold throughout its journey to the glass.

The Polarclean system utilises the coolant from the cooler’s waterbath to recirculate around the entire system. This promotes end-to-end temperature consistency and reduces flash-cooling temperature variation.

