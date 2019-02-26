Plasfilms to showcase new products at Packaging Innovations

Film distributor, Plasfilms, will be promoting a selection of new products at the forthcoming Packaging Innovations show, as well as releasing expansion news.

The additions to their portfolio include a range of high barrier products, including a new supplier relationship with a PE/EVOH/PE manufacturer, which they are keen to discuss with new and existing customers.

Other developments, which cater for today’s environmentally conscious packaging needs, include PLA film, which is sustainable, biodegradable and compostable, and a high Barrier OPP that replaces aluminium foil in triplex laminate.

Plasfilms’ Stephen Harpham said: “An important part of our growth strategy is to increase our portfolio of products. There is an ever-increasing demand within the marketplace for flexible packaging and we want to meet the needs of a wider customer base.

“Our suppliers are as equally important to us, as our customers. The relationships and partnerships we have built with film manufacturers over the last 8 years are a huge part of the success we have had.

“We provide them with a route to the UK market, and the ability to introduce more and more exciting products.

“We are excited to talk about our new products, and in particular our PLA film. In many applications, it can replace polypropylene, polyester or polyethylene, providing two key environmental advantages such as the bio-based origin, and compostability.”

Plasfilms are also launching three new closures within their SANZIP range – re-sealable closures and zippers. The SANZIP collection will now include a biodegradable zipper – which seals to PLA films, a high airtight performance zipper that can seal both PP and PE films and an integrated straight-line tear zipper.

“All three of these grades have created significant interest from customers already, so we are keen to discuss with visitors to our stand at the show,” added Harpham.

Plasfilms will be using the show to release news of their growing European distribution presence, which has seen the recent opening of a Spanish office and warehousing operation.

The firm is hoping that their expansion in to the Spanish market can replicate the accomplishments of their UK business model, which has enjoyed much success over the last eight years.

“We want to bring the same level of industry expertise and adaptability to customer needs in the Spanish marketplace,” said Harpham.

