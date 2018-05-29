PepsiCo expands healthy snack portfolio with Bare Foods acquisition

PepsiCo is acquiring Bare Foods, a US maker of baked fruit and vegetable snacks under the Bare Snacks brand.

According to PepsiCo, the deal will expand its better-for-you snacking portfolio as well as help to delivery its “Performance with Purpose” vision to offer consumers with better nutrition options.

“The Bare Snacks leadership team has done an outstanding job building a top-tier organisation and a strong brand with authentic roots, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Bare Snacks to the PepsiCo family,” said PepsiCo’s Chairman and CEO, Indra Nooyi.

Bare Snacks was founded in 2001 by a family-owned organic apple farm in Washington, which began selling packaged baked apple chips in local farmers’ markets.

It has recently expanded into vegetable chips and offers the industry’s broadest assortment of baked crunchy fruit and vegetable chips.

Bare Snacks will continue to operate independently from its headquarters in San Francisco with its leadership reporting into Frito-Lay North America, a division of PepsiCo.

Vivek Sankaran, President and COO for Frito-Lay North America, said that it will work alongside Bare Snacks to develop new snacks.

