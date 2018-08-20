PepsiCo acquiring SodaStream on $3.2bn deal

PepsiCo is acquiring SodaStream International as part of its mission to expand its wellness offering through environmentally-friendly and cost-effective beverage solutions.

“PepsiCo and SodaStream are an inspired match,” said outgoing PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi of the $3.2 billion deal.

PepsiCo aid that its distribution capabilities, global reach and marketing know how will enable SodaStream to achieve further expansion and breakthrough innovation.

“SodaStream is highly complementary and incremental to our business, adding to our growing water portfolio, while catalysing our ability to offer personalized in-home beverage solutions around the world,” said Ramon Laguarta, CEO-Elect and President, PepsiCo.

The transaction is expected to close by January 2019.

