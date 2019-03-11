UK organic farming risks trade embargos in no-deal Brexit, warns NFU

A no-deal Brexit would see organic farmers in the UK faced with the prospect of a trade embargo on goods destined for the EU, the National Farmers Union (NFU) has warned.

A no-deal Brexit would mean the EU would have to formally recognise UK organic production standards and accept these as equivalent to EU standards.

Without recognition for UK organic standards, the NFU says organic products destined for the EU market would have to be sold as conventional and would therefore lose the premiums they need in order to cover the higher costs of production.

“There is currently no mechanism in place to facilitate the equivalent process within the European Commission and the estimated timescales of achieving this recognition could be as long as nine months,” said John Pawsey, Chairman of the NFU organic forum.

“It appears to have been left to certification bodies to work out how this can be achieved. Exports are an important part of the supply chain for British organic farmers and growers and we fear the consequences of excess product being trapped in the UK and the impacts that would have.

“The UK government has already taken a step towards trying to ensure continuity of trade for organic products through the introduction of a Statutory Instrument which stipulates the UK will continue to recognise EU control bodies for a designated time period of 21 months.

“I would like to see this transition period reciprocated for UK organic products entering the EU market in a no-deal scenario.

“We continue to urge government and MPs not to leave the EU on these terms. If no deal is reached, the NFU would like to see the process of gaining recognition expedited as quickly as possible.”

