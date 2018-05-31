Olam launches sourcing solution for agri supply chain

Olam International has launched AtSource – a sustainable and traceable sourcing solution that, it says, will provide environmental and social insights into the journey of agricultural raw materials and food ingredients from the farm to manufacturing and retail customers.

By 2025, Olam’s vision is for 100% of its physically sourced volumes to be AtSource ready.

Olam added that the platform will enhance its ability to assess and positively influence the environmental footprint of the 4.7 million farmers in its supply chain.

AtSource will initially begin with five product supply chains, made up of cocoa and cashew from Côte d’Ivoire; coffee from Brazil and Vietnam, and onions and garlic from the US.

Understanding the true sustainability impact of agricultural products is increasingly critical both for Olam and its customers.

Millions of farmers are also in need of a future that is economically and socially sustainable, one in which future generations will invest and grow.

However, reliable and consistent data and insights required to counter these trends are difficult to obtain, due to the high level of fragmentation in global agricultural supply chains, particularly in emerging markets.

This is because crops often make their way from farmers in rural villages, change hands through many intermediaries, and are combined with other volumes before reaching a manufacturer such as a food company. This makes traceability difficult.

Olam and its customers need a new set of tools to inform and plan social and environmental initiatives at the scale and urgency required to benefit farmers, rural communities and planet.

Sunny Verghese, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Olam, said: “AtSource will provide our customers with the most comprehensive sustainable supply solution for their raw materials.

“With AtSource we can now deliver the critical sustainability factors for the long-term resilience of a crop or ingredient from a particular producing country or region. Using this information we can drive meaningful improvements through the supply chain from farm to customer.

“Make no mistake, capturing this information at scale and across all our supply chains will be a huge and costly task. But as the company closest to the farmer, we believe AtSource is a key driver in helping us to re-imagine global agriculture, by starting to mainstream sustainability before it is too late.”

