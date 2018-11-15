Olam and Google-funded AI specialist to transform agriculture

Agribusiness Olam International has joined forces with Google-funded Canvass Analytics with the aim of utilising artificial intelligence to transform good and agricultural sustainability.

Specifically, the collaboration will explore ways of utilising AI to find innovative new solutions to meet the world’s increasing demand for food, feed, fibre and fuel.

KC Suresh, Managing Director & CEO, Grains at Olam International, said: “Artificial Intelligence is a powerful tool to help re-imagine global agriculture. The insights offered by data and analytics provide opportunities to transform the way we operate and to find new ways to address challenges across the agricultural value chains.

“By integrating emerging technologies into our business we are driving greater efficiencies, enhancing the sustainability of our supply chains and offering more value to our customers.”

Humera Malik, CEO of Canvass Analytics, added: “We are excited to be working with one of the world’s leaders in food and agriculture to help them transform the way food is sourced, produced and supplied.

“The potential for Artificial Intelligence in the food and agricultural sector goes beyond operational improvements and the world’s population can benefit from better food quality, improved nutrition and sustainable agriculture that protects the environment.”

