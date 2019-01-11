Oatly expanding footprint with first US site

Oat milk has emerged as one of the most popular and disruptive alternative milks on the market. At the forefront of this trend is Sweden’s Oatly who is expanding its operations into Ogden, Utah.

This is the company’s first operation stateside and puts the brand in a good position to capitalise on the growing thirst for alternative milks.

Oatly plans to create up to 50 jobs over the next seven years.

“As a 25-year-old company, we’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm and incredible demand for Oatly that we’ve seen here in the states over the past few years. We’re equally excited that we’ve been able to make our products for the US here in North America,” said Oatly US General Manager Mike Messersmith.

“Through this partnership with the state of Utah, our upcoming factory in Ogden will help us keep oatmilk in all the many coffee shops, grocery stores and refrigerators that want it.”

