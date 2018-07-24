Non-GMO verification for Beyond Meat’s US portfolio

Beyond Meat, purveyors of the world’s only vegan burger that “looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef”, has secured non-GMO verification.

This follows a rigorous one-year review process working alongside the Non-GMO Project’s Product Verification Program– North America’s only third-party verification for non-GMO food and products.

“Our goal is to be on the centre of the plate for the entire family,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.

“And we believe the best way to serve the family is through a commitment to all-natural, non-GMO ingredients when building meat directly from plants.

“Though these tough guardrails make it harder for our scientists, we feel it is the right long run decision for Beyond Meat and our consumers.”

The Non-GMO Project’s stringent verification process includes a comprehensive review of a product’s ingredients, supply chain and manufacturing facilities to ensure end-to-end transparency.

“The Non-GMO Project celebrates Beyond Meat’s tremendous achievements in verifying their entire line of products and their commitment to providing shoppers a transparent choice in the marketplace,” said Courtney Pineau, Associate Director, Non-GMO Project.

All Beyond Meat’s US-based products are now Non-GMO Project Verified.

