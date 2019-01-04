Non-GMO project verification for Lycored’s tomato extract blend

Lycored’s tomato extract blend for supplements has become the first of its kind to carry the ‘Non-GMO Project Verified’ seal.

The seal gives consumers assurance that a product has completed a comprehensive third-party verification for compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard.

Certified in the US and EU, Lycomato offers a synergistic combination of carotenoids, tocopherols, and phytosterols, sourced from non-GMO tomatoes.

Zev Ziegler, Head of Head of Global Brand & Marketing (Health) at Lycored, said: “Letting nature provide a path towards wellness has always been a core pillar of our company.

“In that light, we’re proud to announce that Lycomato® has become the first Non-GMO Project verified tomato extract on the market.”

Consumer demand for non-GMO products is rising sharply. The number of people who say they avoid GMOs has reportedly tripled over the past 11 years and currently stands at 46%.

Non-GMO Project Verified is the fastest growing label in the natural products industry, representing over $26 billion in annual sales and more than 50,000 verified products for over 3,000 brands.

Mr Ziegler added: “2019 could be the year when demand for non-GMO products reaches a tipping point.

“We’re delighted that Lycomato will carry the Non-GMO Project Verified seal ― it’s another sign of our unwavering commitment to providing consumer-friendly products of the highest quality, efficacy, and safety.”

Like this: Like Loading...