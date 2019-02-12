Niagara Bottling invests $90m in new bottling facility

Niagara Bottling, the largest family-owned and operated beverage supplier in the US, is investing $90 million in a new bottling site in the City of Temple, Texas.

The company will build on a 50-acre site in the Temple Industrial Park creating 70 new jobs with construction slated to begin on the 450,000 sq ft facility in March.

Production is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Niagara Bottling is committed to supporting our local community, our team members and our environment,” said Brian Hess, Executive Vice President of Niagara Bottling.

He added: “We chose Temple as our new home for a number of reasons including what we felt was a highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure and workforce.

“We are very excited to add 70 new team members in Temple and look forward to maintaining leadership in the areas of innovation, supply chain efficiencies, and overall environmental stewardship.”

Like this: Like Loading...