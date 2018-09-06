Next-gen food products at Future Food-Tech

Future Food-Tech is an international investment and innovation summit, held annually in London, San Francisco and New York.

Focused on harnessing technology to address the critical issues facing the global food industry, the summit brings together global food-brands, investors and entrepreneurs to create new alliances and accelerate the adoption and commercialisation of new products and solutions.

This year’s focus is on next-generation food products, including clean meat, alternative proteins and high performance, functional ingredients, along with advances in personalised nutrition and how disruptive distribution models can drive consumption of more nutritious food and reduce waste.

The programme will feature 60 game-changing speakers and the most exciting start-ups on the market.

