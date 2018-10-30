New sales director for Advanced Dynamics following growth

Advanced Dynamics, a leading supplier in the packaging industry, is doing something completely different, according to newly-promoted Sales Director Tom Smith, as the company adopts a fresh approach to winning business that cements customer relationships at the heart of everything it does.

The Yorkshire-based business has crystallised its approach, which has in fact always put the customer first, clarifying the core values at the root of its strategy.

Mr Smith has set his sights on providing a service designed to give all customers the ultimate experience. Having joined the firm back in 2015, he is excited by the challenge of helping to drive the company forward in its target markets with the simple philosophy – to be the most proactive and supportive business in the packaging industry.

With the company gunning for further growth, Mr Smith believes that as well as supplying first-class labelling and bottling equipment as the sole UK distributor of the Pack Leader Group’s range of advanced technology, forging close relationships with customers that share the same values can make Advanced Dynamics the leader of the pack in the UK industry.

Mr Smith said: “As we move forward we aim to be different. A partnership between supplier and buyer can be mutually beneficial for both.

“If you are the type of person who is looking to find a machinery supplier that you can call a partner, then we are that company.

“We focus every day, every month and every year on being the most proactive and supportive business in the packaging sector.”

As part of its new strategy, Advanced Dynamics is putting its money where its mouth is and offering a complimentary service contract with every machine supplied.

Mr Smith explained: “It’s not just that we’re confident in the reliability and versatility of our equipment range, but we also intend to live the promises we make to our customers – that they can trust not just the kit but their business partner too.

“It’s about providing value all the way down the line, forging an understanding of what each customer needs and making a difference for them.”

Recent investment in and expansion of its facilities has enabled Advanced Dynamics to significantly extend its stock of machines and provide extensive engineering support alongside classy new meeting rooms and extensive demonstration facilities.

This includes a 2,000 square foot visitors’ centre and demonstration facility designed to showcase the impressive line-up of the company’s extensive specialised equipment for a range of sectors including food, beverages, vaping, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and toiletries.

Automated solutions improve production efficiency, quality and costs. Located close to the M62 within four hours of most parts of the country, Advanced Dynamics’ team of dedicated engineers can be dispatched quickly, whilst a customer care department deals promptly with enquiries. Investing in its workforce, expanding its equipment portfolio and most of all enhancing customer relations are all integrated in the company’s plan for growth.

Mr Smith said: “We have always worked the same way, we’ve just taken the time to formalise our strategy and ethos for the sake of honesty and transparency.

As long as we strive every day to be the best, we can give customers a whole experience and the service they deserve. If you get your core values right, and your customers shares those values, then the world is the limit.”

