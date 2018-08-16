New protein solution slashes cream cheese-making process

Arla Foods Ingredients is this month launching what it claims is one of the world’s fastest cream cheese manufacturing processes.

Traditionally, cream cheese-making is a complex procedure that can take up to 20 hours and generates significant amounts of acid whey meaning it is inefficient, expensive and occupies valuable space on the production line.

Now, however, Arla Foods Ingredients is claiming that its new whey protein ingredient solution – Nutrilac CH-7694 – can allow dairies to reduce the manufacturing process to thirty minutes whilst also increasing yield.

Developed in Arla Foods Ingredients’ application centre in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nutrilac CH-7694 creates a cream cheese that delivers excellent flavour and texture.

It is easy to handle and highly versatile, which makes it suitable for further processing into products such as cheesecakes and sushi.

The key to the speedy production process is the elimination of the fermentation and separation processes. Not only does this dramatically reduce manufacturing times, but it also eradicates acid whey production and requires less investment in machinery.

Aparecido Silveira, Global Marketing Manager for Dairy at Arla Foods Ingredients, said: “Our new high-yield solution is a great way for cream cheese-makers to cut costs and increase profits.

“It is particularly suitable for dairy companies looking to get into the category for the first time because it requires no extra investment in manufacturing plant. But it also has the potential to revolutionise processes for existing manufacturers of cream cheese.”

