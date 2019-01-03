New features and initiatives for Gulfood 2019

This year, Gulfood is back with a new theme, ‘The World of Good, The World of Food’, bringing with it a swathe of new features and initiatives to further cement the highly anticipated event.

The event aims to showcase the global diversity of food via its international exhibitor base as well as its pool of Michelin-starred chefs participating in the all-new Tastes of the World competition.

On the ‘good’ side, shifting consumer preferences for health food options and other industry-shaping topics will feature heavily in the Gulfood Innovation Summit.

The Summit will set the scene for three days of high-calibre industry discussion with the airing of a global social and economic outlook for the F&B industry on its first day.

Ranging from sector disruptors such as Beyond Meat, to major global entities including The United Nations World Food Programme, the Summit will feature in-depth discussions and exclusive question-and-answer sessions with globally acclaimed chefs, influencers and industry leaders on the challenges of introducing breakthrough concepts to local markets.

Also new for Gulfood 2019 is a range of immersive features designed to enhance visitor experience and facilitate greater business opportunities, including CxO Club, Start-Up Programme, the Meat-Me competition, Tea House, and a dedicated Health Lab.

“The new features are designed to reflect the trends the industry is currently undergoing and will bring new dynamics to a show that is already well known for its vibrancy in product and service innovation,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Exhibitions & Events, DWTC.

Meat Me

The two-day competition will see US-style barbeque pit masters from UAE-based restaurants go head-to-head in ‘smoking’ and BBQ masterclasses and cook-offs. The contest has won early support from American Chef and Pitmaster Orelle Young of The Blacksmith Smokehouse Dubai, the emirate’s first real smokehouse, who believes the Gulfood spotlight can give the segment a much-deserved boost.

Tea House

This on-trend experience will enliven the Beverages Hall. Sponsored and organised by Tea Valley, part of India’s innovative DJ Group, the programme will feature performances by Assamese and Moroccan dance professionals, a Chinese tea ceremony, as well as workshops and seminars probing the health attributes of tea, the basics of the drink and tea art.

Health Lab

Health Lab is a core component of the show’s ‘good’ proposition and will address rising consumer demand for healthy ingredients and overall products, a movement identified as a key global growth driver by French syrups and drinks producer Monin, which is returning to Gulfood for a 12th showing.

Start-Up Programme

The show’s new Start-up Programme will see more than 50 entrepreneurs from around the world demonstrate their increasing penetration of the international F&B segment, and will feature a conference series focused on topics concerning F&B start-ups, and a pitch platform

CxO Club

The CxO Club offers a closed business breakfast club for the industry’s proven risk-takers to explore and set new industry pathways.

Gulfood 2019 is open 11am-7pm from February 17 – 20 and 11am-5pm on February 21. You can register and find out more here.

Like this: Like Loading...