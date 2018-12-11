New Codes of Practice launched for cheeses and creams

Two new industry Codes of Practice have been launched by Dairy UK and the Provision Trade Federation (PTF) for cheeses and creams.

The Codes will apply from the 13th of December 2018, when the Food Labelling Regulations 1996 will be revoked.

They will provide an authoritative reference guide for industry once the current regulations have lapsed and will ensure that the quality of cheeses and creams produced in the UK remains high.

The Codes of Practice not only carry forward the provisions contained in UK law, but also include new standards on reduced fat and half fat options, reflecting consumer demand for such products.

“These Codes of Practice allow us to maintain our high standards and ensure a continuity in the rules on compositional standards,” said Dairy UK Chief Executive Judith Bryans.

“These codes will ultimately protect consumers in the UK, ensuring that the cheese and cream they buy continues to be of the highest quality.”

Andrew Kuyk CBE, Director General of the PTF, added: “The market for dairy is continuing to evolve.

“These codes give us the means to inform and reassure consumers as to the nature and quality of the products they are buying – as well as helping us to maintain the high standards they have come to expect of us.”

Like this: Like Loading...