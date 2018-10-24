New CEO for RTD specialist Schoeller Allibert

Returnable transit packaging specialist Schoeller Allibert has appointed Ludo Gielen as its new CEO.

The Board conducted a thorough process in which both external and internal candidates were assessed for the role.

Mr Gielen is an internal candidate with a detailed understanding of Schoeller Allibert and its markets and who can lead the further growth of the company.

He joined the company in 2004 when he sold his company BiPP Plastic Pallets to Schoeller Allibert. Over the years he has had several executive roles in product development, innovation strategy and strategic growth, critical to the success of Schoeller Allibert.

He has displayed significant drive and energy in leading innovative product development and commercial strategies. The combination of his experience, customer focus, market knowledge and leadership qualities make him the best candidate to lead the Group.

Martin and Christoph Schoeller, co-chairmen of the Supervisory Board who have worked with Mr Gielen for many years.

They said: “We are pleased that Ludo will lead the Company and its continued focus on advancing high quality integrated solutions that enhance sustainability and brand value while lowering logistics costs for our customers.”

