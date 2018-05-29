NETZSCH expands TORNADO range of pumps

In 2012, NETZSCH Pumps launched the T2 range of TORNADO rotary lobe pumps, a development using its 60+ years of experience in manufacturing progressive cavity and rotary lobe pumps.

Through customer feedback, the range has now been expanded to include the T.SANO all-metal hygienic rotary lobe pumps. This EHEDG certified, smooth-surface design is currently available up to 30m³/hr, 10 bar. To ensure the highest quality and cleanliness of design, there are no dead areas in either the internal or external areas of the pump.

The revolutionary design uses toothed-belts and sealed-for-life bearings, eliminating both gears and the need for oil. Each lobe is secured using our unique taper lock and timing tool system.

In this arrangement, depth and feeler gauges can stay in the tool box – NETZSCH provide the quick and simpler solution, making the T.SANO a truly contamination-free and service-in-place design – which your process and maintenance staff will always appreciate.

