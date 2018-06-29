Nestlé promises better welfare standards for chickens in Europe

Nestlé aims to improve the welfare standards of millions of chickens used for food in Europe through its Herta, Buitoni, Wagner and Maggi brands.

Taking a phased approach, Nestlé will work with supply chain partners and stakeholders to improve living conditions for chickens, ensure the use of more humane practices and to reduce stocking density.

By 2026, Nestlé claims that all of its food products in Europe that use chicken as an ingredient will move to one higher standard for welfare as per the requirements set out in the European Broiler Ask (Better Chicken Commitment).

“As part of our commitment to source ingredients responsibly we will improve welfare standards for millions of chickens used in our food products in Europe, including our Herta, Buitoni, Wagner and Maggi ranges,” said Marco Settembri, Nestlé Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa CEO.

Chilled meat brand Herta will make changes in its sourcing of chicken starting January 2019, as part of the longer-term transition to higher welfare standards.

Nestlé will engage suppliers and stakeholders to assess how chicken ingredients sourced for its Buitoni, Wagner and Maggi brands and entire food portfolio can meet higher welfare standards while maintaining consumer access to affordable, high-quality product choices.

Like this: Like Loading...